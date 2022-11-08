Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.40. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.