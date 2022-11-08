Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.06% of FMC worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in FMC by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in FMC by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of FMC by 2.3% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 1.7% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $124.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.08. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $140.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC Profile

FMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.09.

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.