Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 302.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,354 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 3.3% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.65.

Fortinet Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average is $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.