Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,202,000 after buying an additional 2,244,421 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,976 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18,045.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,638 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after purchasing an additional 674,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $119.50 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $120.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.27.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

