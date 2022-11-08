Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,766 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $215.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.63 and a 200-day moving average of $197.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

