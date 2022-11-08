Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 3,662 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $134.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $200.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.34.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

