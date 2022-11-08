Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 613 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,021,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after buying an additional 3,546,948 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after buying an additional 1,563,929 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,906,000 after acquiring an additional 147,223 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,031,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $937,382,000 after acquiring an additional 624,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

