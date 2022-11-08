Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enbridge Company Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENB. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

