JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Holdings Cut by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 1.89% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 192,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after buying an additional 95,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 117,269 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 121,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,485,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.72. 1,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,759. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.26. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.38 and a 52 week high of $59.39.

