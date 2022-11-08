Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.12

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KRNY shares. Compass Point cut Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kearny Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kearny Financial to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Kearny Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $625.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kearny Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 425,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 18.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Kearny Financial during the third quarter worth $62,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Kearny Financial during the third quarter worth $2,171,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,210 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 23,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

