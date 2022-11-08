Keebeck Alpha LP Buys 652 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,597,558,000 after acquiring an additional 555,107 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,092 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,817,044,000 after acquiring an additional 225,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,171,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,255,791,000 after acquiring an additional 131,481 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of V traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.32. The stock had a trading volume of 142,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,936,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $384.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.17. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

