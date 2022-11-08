Keebeck Alpha LP Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Keebeck Alpha LP decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,946 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,254,000 after buying an additional 156,432 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,210,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.76. The company had a trading volume of 169,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,872. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.