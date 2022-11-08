Keebeck Alpha LP Has $735,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Keebeck Alpha LP decreased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,141 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,017,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,299,000 after purchasing an additional 54,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,982,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,807,000 after purchasing an additional 666,652 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 881,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,161,000 after acquiring an additional 153,460 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5,135.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 397,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 389,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 215,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.48. 45,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,316. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

