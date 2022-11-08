Keebeck Alpha LP Increases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,211.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $32,254.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,379,763 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of META traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.41. 1,156,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,632,972. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.17. The company has a market cap of $258.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $353.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Huber Research downgraded Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $222.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.49.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.