Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000. Switch accounts for about 1.1% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of Switch by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Switch by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SWCH stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,322. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.47. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity at Switch

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $168.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.04 million. Switch had a net margin of 58.11% and a return on equity of 2.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,964,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,758,596.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,400. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Switch Profile

(Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.