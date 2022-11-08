Keebeck Alpha LP Raises Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,783 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,651 shares during the quarter. Umpqua makes up approximately 1.4% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Keebeck Alpha LP owned approximately 0.08% of Umpqua worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,804,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,380,000 after purchasing an additional 150,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Umpqua by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,344,000 after purchasing an additional 164,322 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,783,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,370,000 after buying an additional 71,955 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,793,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,159,000 after buying an additional 1,443,977 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,526,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,143,000 after buying an additional 658,030 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Umpqua stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 33,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,147. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $99,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,479.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

