Keebeck Alpha LP Sells 4,549 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Keebeck Alpha LP reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.70. 203,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,238. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.17 and its 200-day moving average is $150.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.