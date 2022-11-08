Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.99 on Tuesday, reaching $244.87. The stock had a trading volume of 167,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,297. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.98. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

