Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $620,000 Stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,462 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned 0.25% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUBD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 162,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 25,544 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 67,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 32,610 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

NYSEARCA NUBD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.24. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,100. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $26.02.

