Kelman Lazarov Inc. Lowers Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,637 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after acquiring an additional 40,012 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 249 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

NSC traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.96. 17,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

