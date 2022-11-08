Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 25.7% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Netflix by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,325 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded up $5.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.60. The stock had a trading volume of 134,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,918,067. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.35. The company has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.55.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

