Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 209 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Walt Disney by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,623,000 after buying an additional 51,721 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $101.74. 304,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,850,562. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $179.25. The company has a market capitalization of $185.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.54 and a 200 day moving average of $104.96.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.24.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

