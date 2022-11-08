Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 743 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.5% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.3 %

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Shares of MA traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $329.35. 90,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,800. The company has a market cap of $316.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.26.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

