Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion. Kennametal also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Kennametal Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:KMT traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $24.57. 34,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,716. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $40.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.92.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $494.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.06 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after acquiring an additional 790,456 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kennametal by 561.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 208,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 176,571 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,999,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,813,000 after acquiring an additional 133,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,638,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,497,000 after purchasing an additional 108,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,588,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,320,000 after buying an additional 98,829 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

