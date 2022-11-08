Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 3,768 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in CME Group were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,330,000 after buying an additional 490,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,766,492,000 after purchasing an additional 81,325 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CME Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,075 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,167,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,418,000 after buying an additional 187,304 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CME Group by 132.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,626,000 after buying an additional 1,924,772 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $169.74 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.58 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.38 and its 200 day moving average is $195.52.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

