Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Centene were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 112.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

Centene stock opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.92.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

