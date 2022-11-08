Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 2,829 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 14.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ITW. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $215.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

