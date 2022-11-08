Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,469,000 after purchasing an additional 77,426 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $234,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $221.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.55 and a 200-day moving average of $239.47. The company has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.22.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

