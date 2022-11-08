Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 1,333 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,519,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $220.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

