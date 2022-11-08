Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,386,000 after buying an additional 417,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 90.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,353,000 after buying an additional 347,807 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Synopsys by 43.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 983,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,922,000 after buying an additional 300,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,783,090,000 after buying an additional 281,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,309,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Wolfe Research started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $280.53 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.88.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.