Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 2,585 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M stock opened at $124.68 on Tuesday. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,792,151 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

