Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 4,577 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 251.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 195.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Down 1.3 %

EXC stock opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

