Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $81.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.95. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $81.56.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.95.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.