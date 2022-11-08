Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 112.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 145.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.92.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

