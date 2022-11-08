Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.91 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,951,382.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,354 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.66.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $61.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.88. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $122.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

