Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after purchasing an additional 581,636,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after acquiring an additional 648,217 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,091,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,258,000 after acquiring an additional 536,324 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,433,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,313,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,572,000 after buying an additional 419,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.37 and a one year high of $131.73.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,494,933 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.28.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

