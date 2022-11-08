Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,855,747,000 after buying an additional 346,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,970,000 after buying an additional 834,377 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,300,000 after acquiring an additional 704,434 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,425,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,420,000 after purchasing an additional 459,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Fiserv by 27.2% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after buying an additional 2,144,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $96.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.76.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.