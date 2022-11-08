Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 2,114 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in Zoetis by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZTS opened at $137.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.71 and a 200-day moving average of $163.87.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.83.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

