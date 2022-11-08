Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 544 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in McKesson by 1,257.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $395.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.27 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Argus lifted their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.09.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

