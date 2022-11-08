Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,484,000 after purchasing an additional 589,293 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $106,169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,875,816,000 after buying an additional 349,470 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,171.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 205,748 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 837,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,134,000 after buying an additional 198,410 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.56.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $156.70 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

