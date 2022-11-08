Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 3,538 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,780 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,127 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

NYSE KMB opened at $124.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.75. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

