Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,619 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in General Electric were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.93.

General Electric Price Performance

GE opened at $83.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.44 and a 200 day moving average of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.79%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

