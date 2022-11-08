Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.95.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.4 %

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $81.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $81.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

