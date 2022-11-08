Kering (KER) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Kering (EPA: KER) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/8/2022 – Kering was given a new €670.00 ($670.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/7/2022 – Kering was given a new €650.00 ($650.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/4/2022 – Kering was given a new €575.00 ($575.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/4/2022 – Kering was given a new €735.00 ($735.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/4/2022 – Kering was given a new €690.00 ($690.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/1/2022 – Kering was given a new €650.00 ($650.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/31/2022 – Kering was given a new €565.00 ($565.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/21/2022 – Kering was given a new €690.00 ($690.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/21/2022 – Kering was given a new €735.00 ($735.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/21/2022 – Kering was given a new €575.00 ($575.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/13/2022 – Kering was given a new €735.00 ($735.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/11/2022 – Kering was given a new €690.00 ($690.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/11/2022 – Kering was given a new €555.00 ($555.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/7/2022 – Kering was given a new €650.00 ($650.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/6/2022 – Kering was given a new €520.00 ($520.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/5/2022 – Kering was given a new €555.00 ($555.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/4/2022 – Kering was given a new €690.00 ($690.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/3/2022 – Kering was given a new €584.00 ($584.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/3/2022 – Kering was given a new €689.00 ($689.00) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/27/2022 – Kering was given a new €689.00 ($689.00) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/27/2022 – Kering was given a new €555.00 ($555.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/23/2022 – Kering was given a new €720.00 ($720.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/9/2022 – Kering was given a new €800.00 ($800.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Kering Trading Up 0.3 %

Kering stock opened at €505.00 ($505.00) on Tuesday. Kering SA has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($231.35) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($417.40). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €479.66 and a 200-day moving average of €498.44.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kering SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.