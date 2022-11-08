Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $414.00 million-$422.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $417.14 million.

KFRC traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $55.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,664. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.16. Kforce has a 1 year low of $54.34 and a 1 year high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Kforce had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $437.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kforce will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KFRC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Kforce by 83.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kforce by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Kforce by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

