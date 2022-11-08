Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Price Target Lowered to €66.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from €68.00 ($68.00) to €66.00 ($66.00) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kingspan Group from €99.00 ($99.00) to €66.00 ($66.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kingspan Group from €57.00 ($57.00) to €48.00 ($48.00) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kingspan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $54.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,420. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.15. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $42.30 and a 1 year high of $121.44.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.