Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Upgraded at TheStreet

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of KNSA opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of -0.27. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,006,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after purchasing an additional 115,942 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,118,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 581,329 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after buying an additional 357,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

