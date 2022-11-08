Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 4,905 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 406.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,827,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,788 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 112,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 40,232 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,462,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 96.7% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 144,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,606,000 after purchasing an additional 70,875 shares during the period.

EFG opened at $77.99 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

