Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.9% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

About Prudential Financial

NYSE:PRU opened at $103.21 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.67.

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.