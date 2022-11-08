Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on D shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.36.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

